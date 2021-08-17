Homicide investigation underway after man dies at rooftop bar on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man at a rooftop bar on Broadway in downtown Nashville died late Monday night.

Metro police responded just before 11 p.m. to Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row at Fourth Avenue for reports of a fight.

When officers arrived, they said they located a man unconscious on the rooftop bar.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

One witness, Marc Alperen spoke with News 2 about what happened, “We were up there on the third floor, we were sitting on the balcony. We were just outside to get some air and next thing you know, we see like five ambulances, a bunch of fire trucks, cops. We saw some guy come out on a stretcher and they were pumping him, giving him CPR on his way out of the bar.”

Security guards had reportedly told the man to leave prior to the fight, but he refused. At one point, police said security held the man down until officers could get there.

Detectives have labeled the man’s death a homicide, but said no arrests had been made, as of early Tuesday morning.

No additional information was immediately released.