Homicide investigation continues in connection to bodies found at a Georgia lake

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicides of Marcus Lee Caswell and Travis Lodato.

Joshua Nutt, of LaGrange, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, two counts of robbery, and one count of possession of a firearm during certain felonies.

Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, said despite finding a suspect, the homicide investigation is still open and ongoing.

“It is definitely still ongoing, we don’t know for sure if he is going to be our only suspect,” said Smith.

Smith said the Troup County Sheriff’s Office worked closely with officials in Coweta County and could have received some tips that assisted in finding a suspect.

“We’re fairly excited. We’ve got him in custody, we got this case on Monday afternoon with the first body and the second one on Tuesday. So to have a suspect arrested on Thursday evening is pretty good progress for our guys,” said Smith.

Smith also said the motives behind Nutt’s actions are still unclear and Nutt could be facing additional charges as the investigation continues. The motorcycles belonging to Caswell and Lodato have also been recovered.

Investigators believe the robberies are a major part of the result of the homicides. They are continuing to speak to people of interest in hopes of receiving more information.