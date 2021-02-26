Homes cost about $24,000 more to build in lumber alone, builders say

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – With a booming economy and active construction across Huntsville and Madison County, building officials are talking about a dramatic increase in the cost of lumber.

There were about 4,000 homes built last year across the area – the most in recorded history, building officials say.

Lumber prices increased about 170 percent compared to this time last year, said Barry Oxley with the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association.

The increase price in lumber makes an average home cost about $24,000 more to build, he said.

“It’s not really a lumber shortage per say, it’s just taking longer to get lumber from the west coast and Canada. Soft wood, to this part of the country and other parts of the country, as well. Lumber prices have had a pretty dramatic increase from this time last year,” Oxley said.

COVID-19 outbreaks and quarantines are what building officials say is adding to often slower production and distribution of lumber.

Builders haven’t ran out of lumber in Madison County, Oxley said, but problems, as mentioned above, are causing delays in home building.