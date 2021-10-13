Homeless Navy Veteran killed in Fayetteville, residents plan memorial

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – The Fayetteville Police Department confirmed one man died after being hit by a truck on October 2.

Navy veteran Michael Gallie was well-known in the community, and well-liked.

Fayetteville police say the incident happened at the intersection of Highway 231-431 and Thornton Taylor Parkway, near the bridge over the Elk River. Police say the driver will not be charged.

Several residents of the town have spoken about their conversations with Gallie on a Facebook post, saying talks with him were never short. They all shared their memories and personal interactions with Gallie, all in shock at what happened.

Gallie had become a familiar face around town, and a soft spot in the hearts of many.

Cori Honey, who gifted a puppy named Mouse to Gallie, spoke fondly of the many conversations he shared with the veteran.

“Mike was a good man, very friendly, and a vet,” said Honey.

As for Mouse, Gallie’s sister drove from Montana and took the dog into her care.

Several of those commenting on the post spoke about times they made sure Gallie had a bite to eat and something to drink, even offering a place to stay and wash up.

Community members, all in shock of what happened, have planned a small memorial service for Mr. Gallie on Friday, October 15 at 7 pm. The gathering will be held in front of the Dollar Tree in Fayetteville, where Gallie used to sit and happily greet customers as they entered the store.