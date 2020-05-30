Homeless Florida teen graduates as valedictorian

Despite battling homelessness, a Florida teen has become the top student in his high school graduating class.

Martin Folsom has been waiting a long time to put on his hard-earned cap and gown as class valedictorian. While his walk across the stage may have been taken away due to the pandemic, his determination to get to this point will never waiver.

Martin and his mother have been in and out of homelessness since he was a kid and throughout his four years in high school.

Martin plans to attend Valdosta State in Georgia in the fall. After college, he hopes to work for the FBI.