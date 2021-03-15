Homeless community transitioning from Mill Street tent camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The City of Huntsville announced it will be doing flood mitigation work on Mill Street, near Pinhook Creek, where a homeless camp is located. This is causing a relocation project to move those living in the area.

About 25 people living in tents near the I-565/Memorial Parkway interchange will need to temporarily move as contractors make improvements to Pinhook Creek to prevent flooding.

Several groups came together for a press conference Monday morning to discuss the transition.

Tim Davis with First Stop says they, along with three other agencies, plan on collaborating to help with the transition.

“Last week, city officials let us know, and when I say us… I mean the Downtown Rescue Mission, the Salvation Army, Wellstone, and First Stop… that because of some needed work on the flood control equipment down near Mill Street, there would have to be some people relocated from those camps,” said Davis.

Sgt. Chris Davis says Huntsville Police, along with the four agencies, spoke with the homeless community Monday morning.

“They had the opportunity to speak to everybody to get the resources they need,” said Davis. “We are going to provide transportation tomorrow so they have plenty of time to pack all their items up, get ready to move tomorrow morning.

The other camps are located off Derrick Street and Hall Avenue, but the goal is not to move them to another tent camp.

“Our goal is to get them into the Salvation Army and Mission,” said Sgt. Davis. “That’s the goal, but if they choose not to go over there, we got somewhere else for them to go.”

Each agency collaborating with the effort is offering specialized skills to support the temporary displacement.

Huntsville police expect everyone at the Mill Street tent camp to be out by the end of the week.

Sgt. Davis says the flood mitigation project will take about a month. After that, they will help relocate the people back to Mill Street, who choose to return.