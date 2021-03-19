Homeless community forced to leave Mill Street tent camp for flood mitigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – People living in the Mill Street tent camp were forced to relocate to other camps before 5 p.m. Friday for the city of Huntsville to start flood mitigation work on Mill Street, near Pinhook Creek.

As of Friday at 5 p.m., there were still tents and personal items left behind here. People moving told News 19 that they were up against the clock for the move and had no choice but to leave some of their things behind.

“It’s not fair that we didn’t have not even a week to leave from over there. I’ve been there five and a half years,” says Denise Perry.

About 25 people living in tents near the I-565/Memorial Parkway interchange also known as the Mill Street Camp are temporarily moving as contractors make improvements to prevent flooding.

“So it’s been an emotional process for them. That coupled with how bad the weather was this week.. It soaked everything so people we’re trying to figure out how to dry their belongings and then they had nothing to pack things up into so they didn’t know how they we’re going to leave today,” says Emma Steelman.

Emma Steelman heard about the imminent move and was worried. She gathered friends and rented a U-HAUL to help people move camps.

“So many of these people out here are disabled. They are not able to work. For example, one of the ladies has Parkinson’s and a brain tumor. She couldn’t pack up her stuff even if her life depended on it. She literally could not do it on her own,” says Steelman.

Non-profit agencies worked to help with the transition, but volunteers say as of Friday morning there was still an overwhelming amount to be moved from Mill Street Camp.

“I think that’s so hard for people to connect with the people out here, because you hear. ‘Oh, they had a week that wont be that bad.’ But when you hear these individuals stories there’s no way they could have ever complied on their own,” says Steelman.

The flood mitigation project will take about a month. After that, people can move back to Mill Street if they choose.

The other camps people are moving to are located off Derrick Street and Hall Avenue, and Cleveland Avenue. The city says the goal is not to move them to another tent camp but to connect them with resources to get them off the streets.