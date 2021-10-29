Home sells for $1.5 million over asking price in San Francisco

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A single-family house in the San Francisco Bay Area sold for an outrageous $1.5 million over the asking price in – just ten days.

The home, located at 5 The Uplands, Berkeley, was listed at $2.75 million, yet sold for $4.25 million, according to Compass. The pending 1911 craftsman boasts 3,657 square feet, four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

The home comes complete with a retractable projector screen and a wine cellar accessible through a hatch in the kitchen, the listing notes. In all, it received nine offers, with eight of those over asking.

A photo tour of the home can be seen below:

Credit: Circle Visions

Credit: Circle Visions

Credit: Circle Visions

Credit: Circle Visions

Credit: Circle Visions

Credit: Circle Visions

Credit: Circle Visions

For more photos and details, check out the full listing.