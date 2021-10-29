Home sells for $1.5 million over asking price in San Francisco

News

by: Liz Jassin, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A single-family house in the San Francisco Bay Area sold for an outrageous $1.5 million over the asking price in – just ten days.

The home, located at 5 The Uplands, Berkeley, was listed at $2.75 million, yet sold for $4.25 million, according to Compass. The pending 1911 craftsman boasts 3,657 square feet, four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

The home comes complete with a retractable projector screen and a wine cellar accessible through a hatch in the kitchen, the listing notes. In all, it received nine offers, with eight of those over asking.  

A photo tour of the home can be seen below:

  • Credit: Circle Visions
  • Credit: Circle Visions
  • Credit: Circle Visions
  • Credit: Circle Visions
  • Credit: Circle Visions
  • Credit: Circle Visions
  • Credit: Circle Visions

 For more photos and details, check out the full listing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News