Home improvement store sees increase in business after stay-at-home order issued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Alabama's stay-at-home order went into effect Saturday at 5 p.m. The order requires residents to stay home except for 'essential activities'.

Big box stores were busier than usual across North Alabama as people prepared to stay home and stay busy with home improvement projects.

"It's full. It's a madhouse. There are people everywhere," said shopper Dewayne Dupree. "They're going to be stranded at home for three weeks with nothing to do… so home improvements."

While "essential businesses" can remain open, they have to follow certain rules to comply with social distancing. Lowe's in Madison had employees enforcing occupancy rules.

"There is a line outside that you have to enter through to go in. They're letting them go in one at a time," said shopper Adi Patel.

A Lowe's manager told WHNT News 19 they are only allowing 50 people in the garden center at a time and operating at 50 percent or less capacity in accordance with the governor's order.

"Until they enforce it, I don't believe people will take it too seriously," Patel said. "As you can see, there's like loads of people out here."

While people are still going to stores, many are taking precautions by wearing masks and gloves in an effort to stay healthy.

"I'm just trying to protect myself. Trying to stop from touching anything with my bare hands and with the mask," said shopper Jatinder Saini.

Building supply stores are considered an essential business and will remain open throughout the duration of the stay-at-home order which is set to end April 30.