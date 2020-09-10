Home Depot expands Black Friday deals to limit store crowding amid pandemic

Home Depot’s fiscal second-quarter sales surged to easily top Wall Street’s expectations as consumers continued working on home projects and gardening amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Home Depot is doing things differently this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A news release from the company says The Home Depot is “committed to keeping holiday spirits high and stress down.”

The release says the retailer is reinventing Black Friday by extending sales. The special pricing will start in early November and run through December, both in-store and on homedepot.com. Corporate managers don’t want to see the frenzied one-day shopping.

The retailer says there is free shipping on over 1 million items for in-store pickup or home delivery. This includes fresh trees as well.

Home Depot says mobile app users will have exclusive access to view the November deals before they go live.

The release also says all stores will be closed on Thanksgiving day.