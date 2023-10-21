(KRON) — A San Rafael, California Home Depot employee was arrested after the home improvement retail store alleged she embezzled approximately $1.2 million over the past year, according to the San Rafael Police Department.

Home Depot reported the incident to police on Oct. 17 after an internal investigation revealed the female employee allegedly started taking cash from the retail store starting in August 2022.

At the time of arrest, police said the employee had over $8,000 in her possession.

A search warrant served at the employee’s residence uncovered a small amount of cash and a “high volume” of designer merchandise, which police investigators believe was purchased with the embezzled funds.

Police said the employee admitted to taking cash from the business since last year.

The employee was booked into Marin County Jail on felony embezzlement charges. Detectives added a bail enhancement due to the amount of cash allegedly taken and concern of the suspect being a flight risk.