HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue sent multiple crews to a fire at a home on Linwood Dr on Friday.

The fire is out but the house is a total loss. An adult and a child were displaced in the fire. The American Red Cross was called to the home to assist them.

Officials said the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike, but the cause is still under investigation.

Authorities said no one was injured in the fire.