Hollywood officials close town offices to the public

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Hollywood officials announced they are closing their offices to the public until the threat of COVID-19 has diminished.

The offices will be open by phone call only.

Town officials ask you to mail any payments you need to make or drop a money order in the deposit box outside the front door. Be sure to write your name and case number on the payment. You can call their offices and make payments by phone.

The community center will not be rented out at this time. Town officials say that they will honor the events that have already paid.

If you need any information, call (256)259-4845.