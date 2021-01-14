Hollywood man charged with child sexual abuse

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Jackson County man was arrested Wednesday night on a charge of sexually abusing a child.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said Tyler Layne Carver, 22, was arrested at his home in Hollywood Wednesday night without incident. He’s charged with one county of sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Authorities said the alleged incident happened around Jan. 8 and was investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Department of Human Resources.

Bond had not been set for Carver as of midday Thursday, according to Jackson County online jail records.