Hollywood Fire & Rescue hosts fundraiser, sells reflective address markers

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. – The Hollywood Fire and Rescue squad is trying to raise money while helping out the community.

Members are selling reflective address markers for $20.

They did the fundraiser around eight years ago and were successful.

Chief Patrick Allen said they are doing it again to bring money in after COVID-19 canceled many of their regular yearly fundraisers.

They are putting the numbers on them themselves and will even come out and install them if you’re disabled or elderly.

Allen told WHNT News 19 having these near the road by your home could really help in emergencies.

“Late at night in these rural areas where it’s real dark, these are going to show up. They’re all reflective. In a life or death situation, these right here could help. We won’t have to ride up and down the road looking for your address,” said Allen.

If you would like to buy one, just call the town hall at (256) 259-4845