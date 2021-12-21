Holiday travel demand still on the rise despite the omicron variant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – While a lot about the omicron variant remains unknown, the CDC says it likely spreads easier than the original virus, something airports are preparing for with increased holiday travel.

So, before heading to the airport, health officials recommend getting tested. The CDC recommends getting tested 1 to 3 days before your trip and again 3 to 5 days after your trip.

Also, bring hand sanitizer with you. While airports have brought in additional sanitizing stations, TSA is currently allowing hand sanitizer bottles up to 12 ounces per carry-on bag instead of the typical 3.4 ounces.

Huntsville International Airport is also warning travelers to arrive earlier. They say that despite the recent increase in cases they have not seen a decrease in travelers. However, HSV spokesperson Mary Swanstrom says the airport is taking precautions to keep travelers safe. “We’re making sanitizer available, making sure that our facilities are as clean as possible, and providing signage reminding folks to leave six feet of space between you and the next person,” Swanstrom says.

HSV and TSA also remind all passengers that masks are still required, not only on your flight but also inside the airport. This requirement has been extended through March 18, 2022.



