Holiday services will look different this year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — First Baptist Church in Huntsville is expanding its Christmas Eve service to Big Spring Park in partnership with First Missionary Baptist.

After December 27th, they will be temporarily be closing their doors for in-service worship.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve at Big Spring Park there will be 12 minute devotions every 20 minutes. Senior pastor Travis Collins with First Baptist Church says it’s another added way to celebrate safely.

“Just an informal, nondenominational kind of gathering for people who want to at least, safely celebrate Christmas Eve,” Collins said.

The devotions will be brief and include the reading of the Christmas story and some carols.

The church will also be adding another service at their facility, making it 3 celebrations.

“There actually will be nine Christmas eve services and six of them outside, so we believe we can be pretty safe on Christmas Eve,” Collins said.

With the temporary church closure starting after the Christmas holiday, Pastor Collins says a reopening date is not definitive.

“We’re not meeting again until January 18 as a group and that includes physicians and an infectious disease specialist, so on the 18th we’ll assess where we are and go from there,” Collins said.

But with the holidays coming up, three things were brought to his attention that made him reassess keeping the church open through the new year.

“One was a conversation with a nurse at Huntsville hospital,” Collins said. “Two was an email conversation with David Spillers, the CEO, who said we are at capacity and potentially could be overwhelmed in the next two or three weeks. And third was rereading something that Francis Collins wrote, the head of the National Institute of Health and a faithful Christ follower, who encouraged churches to be responsible and close.”

Pastor Collins says no one really knows what church will look like post-pandemic, but they’ve already come up with creative ways of providing service to you from the comfort of your own home. Starting January 10, you can watch services through our network WHNT and on WHDF, North Alabama’s CW.

He said they are also ready to continue healthy safety measures.

“One thing, we’re installing UV lights in our system, our returns will have UV lights which will kill germs including COVID-19 germs, so we’re going to get that installed and we think that will be latest end of January,” Collins said.

Pastor Collins did say its been a difficult to balance spiritual, emotional and physical health, but the church is committed to provide that spiritual and emotionally need safely.