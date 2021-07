ATHENS, Ala. — Sheriff Mike Blakely’s trial closes out its third week in court on Friday.

Blakely took the stand on Thursday to testify his recollection of some of the crimes he’s accused of committing and how they differ from witness testimony. After four hours on the stand, the defense rested its case.

Closing arguments are expected to begin at 9 a.m. on Friday at the Limestone County Courthouse.