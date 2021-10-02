‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ coming to Lowe Mill this month

From left, actor Johnny Galecki, a guest, and actors Kaley Cuoco and Kunal Nayyar perform songs from “Rocky Horror” at the 21st Annual ‘A Night at Sardi’s’ to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, March 20, 2013 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for Alzheimer’s Association/AP Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two showings of a cult classic musical are coming to Huntsville just ahead of Halloween.

The Studio Theatre at Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment will show “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on October 15 at 9:30 p.m. and on October 29 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The film, first released in 1975, follows a pair of newly-engaged sweethearts who are forced to seek refuge in the elaborate and strange resident of scientist, Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

The event is recommended for adult audiences only and costumes are welcome. No lighters, water guns, confetti, glitter, or rice will be allowed in the venue. Prop bags will be available for purchase at the door.

Tickets are available for the events at www.THtix.com for $15 each. Tickets can be purchased directly from the box office at Theater Huntsville on Wednesdays through Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. or by calling 256-536-0807.