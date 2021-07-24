Outdoor Alabama photo contest opens on August 2

Early morning view of Parker Falls Parker Falls Trail, which is located within the Sipsey Wilderness area of the Bankhead National Forest. Parker Falls is a small cascade in the west side of Bankhead National Forest. While the trail isn’t improved or marked, it gets enough traffic to be pretty easy to follow. (Getty Images)

(WHNT) — The 2022 Outdoor Alabama photo contest will begin accepting submissions on August 2.

Entries must be shot with a hand-held camera, and submissions from cellphones, smartphones, game cameras, and drones will not be accepted in 9 of the 10 categories. Smartphone and tablet images will be accepted in the Young Photographers category.

This year’s categories include: Alabama State Parks, birds, bugs and butterflies, cold-blood critters, nature-based recreation, scenic, shoots and roots, sweet home Alabama, wildlife, and young photographers (ages 17 and under).

Applicants may submit up to eight photos. Winning images will be featured online and in a traveling exhibit across the state. For full category descriptions and rules, visit www.outdooralabama.com/outdoor-alabama-photo-contest.

The deadline for submissions is October 31, 2021.

This year’s contest is joint effort between the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) and the Alabama Tourism Department.