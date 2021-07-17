Ivey appoints Rep. Bill Poole as new State Finance Director

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — On Friday, Governor Kay Ivey announced the appointment of State Representative Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa) as the state’s new finance director.

“Bill Poole is one of the most gifted public servants Alabama has seen in many years and his exceptional leadership qualities, and the respect he commands on both sides of the aisle in the Alabama Legislature, makes him uniquely qualified to serve as Alabama’s next finance director,” said Ivey.

“His detailed focus on education funding demonstrates a depth of knowledge in our state’s budget process that few can match and his passion for advancing good public policy gives him an added platform to help me and my administration continue to seek out new solutions to solving many of Alabama’s long-neglected challenges,” the governor concluded.

Poole has served in the Alabama House of Representatives since 2011. During his time in the legislature, Poole as served as the House Ways and Means education chairman. In his role, he oversaw the Education Trust Fund (ETF), an organization with a nearly $8 billion budget that oversees funding for K-12 education, community colleges, universities, and other state education agencies.

Current Director Kelly Butler, who recently announced his retirement, has served in the role since December 2018.

“I am excited to accept this new role and embrace this new challenge, and I will continue to do my very best on behalf of the state of Alabama,” Poole said. “Kelly Butler set a high bar for dedicated service, integrity, and transparency during his 30-plus years of public service. I am grateful to have Kelly’s full support going forward which will help ensure a smooth transition.”

Poole’s appointment will become effective on August 1, 2021.