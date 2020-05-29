HMCPL hosting summer reading program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Madison County Public Library summer reading program will be offered in a different format this year due to COVID-19.

Starting June 1, parents or caregivers can pick up a summer reading activity bag through the library’s curbside service at their local branch or they can reserve one online along with a grab bag of books.

This year’s focus will be on reading books, tracking progress for prizes and making crafts that go along with the summer reading theme, “Imagine Your Story.” Weekly virtual storytimes and programs will be offered on the library’s YouTube channel.

The BookMobile will also on tour this summer around the county. The BookMobile will visit the Cavalry Hill Branch Library every Tuesday, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. to pass out books and materials. Additional locations and dates will be announced here.

Children are encouraged to submit video book reviews for a chance to win a prize and to have their video shared.

Summer reading book trackers can be submitted by scanning or taking a picture and emailing them to summerreading@hmcpl.org. Paper entries will be accepted at your local branch.

For more details on this year’s summer reading program, visit HMCPL’s website.