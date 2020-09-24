Hispanic business owner cultivates diverse workplace

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With Hispanic Heritage Month officially underway, News 19 is taking the opportunity to highlight stories of Hispanic members of the community.

New 19 spoke with Sady Zayas-Visser who is originally from Guatemala.

She moved to the United States when she was 18-year-old as an exchange student. Sady then went to college in Texas and now, she is an independent insurance agent.

If you step into the Farmers Insurance Office on Highway 72, you will find Sady and her team making phone calls and interacting with their clients.

Sady says she is living her dream but still faces challenges. “My Spanish and English overlap sometimes,” said Sady.

Sady says she’s felt intimidated and afraid in the past to really be herself. But now she pushes the insecurities aside and encourages her employees to do the same.

She says, “you know how they say fear is your worst enemy? That is the truth! I have been there and I still get scared sometimes.”

Sady aims to have a diverse office team.

“Really my dream office is to have a melting pot. Because they have different views on quality and service, you know we believe to go far and beyond,” says Zayas-Visser.

For several of her employees, Spanish is their first language. She says this gives them the opportunity to connect with other people of Hispanic heritage.

Sady says she is using Hispanic Heritage Month to celebrate how far she has come and what’s next.

To learn more about the insurance services Sady and her team offer, call (256) 864-9411 or visit her office which is located at 7600 Highway 72 W Ste 101 Madison, AL 35758.