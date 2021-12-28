Hiring soon! Job fair to work for the Trash Pandas to be held at Toyota Field

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are already gearing up for the 2022 season, which will be the second in the franchise’s history, but they need more hands to make light work.

MADISON, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas are already gearing up for the 2022 season, which will be the second in the franchise’s history, but they need more hands to make light work.

A job fair will be held at Toyota Field on Saturday, February 19 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Anyone with lots of energy, passion and of course Trash Pandas enthusiasm is encouraged to come to the event and apply. Employees will work home games at Toyota Field and help fans have the best experience in professional baseball.

There are multiple job openings across several departments, from ushers, promotions, security, food, retail and much more.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old with legal working status. Applicants will be able to interview for a maximum of three positions, with each interview lasting around 5-10 minutes. Anyone not hired for one of their top three positions may still be offered a role in a different department.

Applicants will be required to have a completed job application prior to the interviews. Those applications can be downloaded here. Forms will also be available on the day of the job fair, with job preference sheets given to anyone interviewing for multiple positions.

The 2022 Trash Pandas season starts on the road in Birmingham on Friday, April 8 before the home opener at Toyota Field against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday, April 12.