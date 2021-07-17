HIRING: Snead State, Sand Mtn. Park to host job fair

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Snead State Community College (SSCC) will host a job fair and career expo at Albertville’s Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater on July 29.
The event is free and goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The job fair will feature local industries and businesses providing information about career opportunities and job availability to prospective employees and students. Attendees are encouraged to come “dressed for an interview” and bring a current resume.
For more information, visit snead.edu/jobfair.