HIRING: Food City hosting a job fair this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Like many businesses today, Food City has several open positions just waiting to be filled, which they hope to do with their hiring event on Wednesday, July 14th.

The job fair will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at every Food City location and distribution center. Both full-time and part-time positions are available with the company planning to hire 1,200 smiling faces.

Positions include both entry-level and experienced or skilled positions, from meat cutters and cake decorators, to warehouse and truck drivers.

Food City will be able to offer new hires a full benefits plan, as well as advancement opportunities within the company.

Those interested can apply online here, or visit any Food City store to fill out an application.