Hindu Cultural Center of North Alabama raises money for India COVID-19 relief efforts

HARVEST, Ala. – While the pandemic here in the United States is edging towards getting under control, in other places across the world, it is still ravaging populations.

Right now, India is being devastated, and one Harvest-based organization is doing its part here at home to help those thousands of miles away.

The Hindu Cultural Center of North Alabama is hosting a “Pray for India” fundraiser.

The goal is to gather as much money as possible from community members to donate towards buying vaccine supplies and oxygen for COVID-19 patients in India. So far, they’ve raised $3,000, but organizers said they hope to get more.

“For the last few weeks it has been so bad, people need a lot of help. With a country of so many people, it has been difficult for the government, for the communities, so we thought we would do something and raise some funds to try to help them,” Dr. Subir Paul said.

Dr. Paul is a nephrologist who sits on the Board of Trustees for HCCNA.

For members of the HCCNA community, the devastation is personal, as many have family or friends who are sick or have died from COVID-19 complications, Dr. Paul is among them.

Organizers have not set a deadline on the fundraiser but will continue to collect money for as long as there is an interest to help.

