LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — A Hillsboro man was charged with attempted murder on Sunday after investigators say he shot a woman during an argument.

Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Norberto Morales Garcia, 46, of Hillsboro with attempted murder.

Investigators believe Garcia and the woman knew each other and that the shooting stemmed from an argument. They believe Garcia shot the victim and then shot himself.

Garcia was being held in the Lawrence County Jail.