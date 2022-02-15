PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A hiker who was injured during a trip at Oak Mountain State Park last Friday was saved through a helicopter rescue by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

On Friday, Pelham Fire and Rescue requested the assistance of an ALEA helicopter at the park, where a 56-year-old man was injured while after falling during a hike on the north side of the park.

“The terrain was rugged and made land-based extraction extremely dangerous, therefore, an ALEA helicopter launched from Montgomery with pilot Ronnie Johnston, co-pilot, Michael Carswell, hoist operator Greg Rankin and rescuer Wayne Barlow,” a statement on ALEA’s Facebook page read.

After being hoisted into the helicopter, the victim was taken to a landing site, where an ambulance awaited him.

“The winds coming over the mountain made the rescue especially difficult and demonstrates the pilot’s exceptional skill,” ALEA stated. “ALEA Aviation works closely with many Fire Departments and Rescue Squads to serve the citizens of this state and we are extremely thankful for such great partnerships.”