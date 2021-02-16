Highways could close in Huntsville if ice overwhelms the city

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Ice is accumulating on tree branches, power lines, and area roadways across North Alabama – as it continues to rain and temperatures continue to drop.

Dangerous driving conditions could cause law enforcement and traffic officials to close roadways and highways in the Huntsville area.

Every person we spoke with for this story advises people to not drive, if at all possible, during the coming hours and days of the ice storm.

Black ice could form on elevated roadways across the area especially along elevated roadways, highway overpasses, and interchanges.

During a weather event like this, everything could freeze in terms of asphalt and concrete, said Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation.

“You’re going to have temporary closures and possibly even long term closures,” Burkett said. “Once something closes down it could potentially be Wednesday before it opens back up again.”

There are no official detour routes if major roadways and highways close because of excessive ice.

Burkett says there will be alternate routes to get to where people need to go, but he says those roadways could be even icier than the roads that are closed.

“How cold it is going to get, the amount of precipitation that is going to be out there on these roadways to refreeze tonight, I think what every motorist should be doing is getting in the mindset of ‘I’m not going to be going anywhere tomorrow,'” he said.

Local, county and state transportation crews are working around the clock to prepare for worse case scenarios.

It’s important to give emergency personnel room when they’re responding to wrecks,” said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Bailey says if you have to drive to be sober and drive slow.

“There are going to be a lot of troopers out there who are going to be on the road assisting motorists or work arrests,” Bailey said. “If you happen to see a trooper or any emergency vehicle for that matter, on the side of the road, please remember the Move Over Law. To try to keep the officer safe.”

If you have to drive in the ice storm, Bailey says to keep as much distance between you and other vehicles as possible and do everything gradually apply the breaks gradually, accelerate gradually, and gradually turn.