City officials approve Highway 53 expansion to alleviate congestion, improve safety

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Metropolitan Planning Organization gave approval to move ahead on two road construction projects that will improve the safety and traffic flow on Highway 53.

Alabama Highway 53 carries nearly 30,000 cars daily with most of that traffic being commuters from outlying areas to jobs in Huntsville, many of them Redstone Arsenal and Cummings Research Park. The traffic in this area has grown over 50% in the past five years, according to a press release.

The widening of Highway 53 will stretch from the north end of Ardmore and will impact northwest Madison County, northeast Limestone County, and Huntsville.

The new projects will include intersections in northwest Madison County – Harvest Road, McKee Road and Old Railroad Bed Road.

Plans including the addition of turn lanes on the north and south bound lanes. Traffic lights will also be placed at each intersection.

The total estimated cost of the road improvements is $5 million and the work is expected to begin in 2023.

The second project approved by the MPO was a widening of Highway 53 from Jeff Road to Harvest Road. The cost for that project is estimated at $12.5 million and is expected to start in 2024.