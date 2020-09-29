Highway 231 reopens in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Monday was a day many drivers in North Alabama have been patiently waiting for. Highway 231 in Lacey’s Spring finally reopened.

It’s been more than seven months since the road started to slide off Brindlee Mountain when heavy rains triggered a landslide 50 feet below its surface.

During the closure, Highway 231’s detour added time and miles to drivers’ commutes. But with 1,000 feet of road cracking and sliding, there was no easy fix. The final decision, twin bridges over the damaged span.

The cost of the repairs totaled a little more than $21 million — including incentives for the early completion.

“To think we could get two 1,000 footbridges built… not only built but to have traffic back on them within four months is incredible,” said Alabama Department of Transportation North Region Engineer Curtis Vincent.

Not only did the company hired to build the twin bridges finish two months early, but ALDOT also removed the barriers ahead of schedule.

Barriers were removed just after 11:30 a.m. Monday ahead of the 2:30 p.m. ribbon cutting.

ALDOT asks drivers to remember crews are still working on some final tasks and encourages them to treat the area as an active construction zone.