Highway 231 expected to reopen Monday; Gov. Ivey to cut ribbon

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — The reopening of Highway 231 on Brindlee Mountain is such big news that the governor is coming to town.

Gov. Kay Ivey will be in Morgan County Monday for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the portion of road that has been closed since February. An Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman said they anticipate the road reopening within a few hours after the ceremony.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 2:30 Monday, at the south end of the new bridges near Hill Road.

Heavy rains caused part of the road on Brindlee Mountain to crack earlier this year. The crack was caused by a shift under the road, ALDOT said.

The $14.6 million project to fix the road involved removing the loose dirt under the road and building two 1,000-foot bridges.

The road’s closure has frustrated drivers, who have been forced to take a lengthy detour, as well as impacted businesses along the road all the way to Arab in Marshall County.