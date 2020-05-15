Highway 231 bridge work ready to go in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The loose rock and dirt that caused part of Highway 231 on Brindlee Mountain to slide away has been cleared, meaning bridge work is ready to begin.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said Friday that the excavation work was done and 220,000 cubic feet of rock and soil had been removed.

Some of that loose rock and soil slid down the side of the mountain in heavy rains this past February, leaving large cracks in both sides of the road.

The company that was awarded a contract to build the new twin bridges that will span the affected 1,000-foot area can now start preparatory work for construction on the bridges.

Brasfield and Gorrie, which was awarded a $14.6 million bid to do the work, will be moving equipment and building access points and haul roads for moving equipment and material. ALDOT has purchased bridge materials that also will be brought in before the start of construction on June 1.

ALDOT wants the bridge done by Dec. 2 and has attached up to $2.5 million in incentives to the project for early completion.