Highway 231 bridge construction begins

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Monday morning contractors began drilling the first of 32 shafts that will support the new bridges on Highway 231 on Brindlee Mountain.

Work will continue around the clock seven days a week until the twin bridges that span a landslide area on the side of the mountain are complete, the Alabama Department of Transportation said.

The $14.6 million project will put two bridges over about 1,000 feet of the mountainside that has been cleared away. The area experienced a landslide in February during heavy rains that caused the road to crack open.

The new bridges each will be about 44 feet wide, with two 12-foot lanes and 10-foot shoulders.

The contractor working on the project has until Dec. 2 to get the work done without penalties. ALDOT has incentives in place for the project to be completed sooner.