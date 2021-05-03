Highway 117 repair work begins in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Transportation started repairing a landslide on Alabama Highway 117 Monday.

The project involves excavating a 300-foot-long section of the mountainside highway between Mentone and Valley Head and building a rock buttress. The loose material will be removed and replaced with a more stable rock fill, according to ALDOT.

The landslide shut down the road in early April. Highway 117 is normally a busy route for semi truck drivers, and drivers looking for ways around have led to some issues on smaller county roads, according to residents in the area.

ALDOT hopes to have the road back open in early June. A second phase of work will require some single-lane closures for a month and a half after the first phase is done.