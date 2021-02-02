Highlands Medical Center to administer more COVID-19 vaccines due to unexpected shipment

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Highlands Medical Center(HMC) in Scottsboro said they received an unexpected shipment of additional COVID-19 vaccines and will be able to give more residents the vaccine.

The medical center will administer 300 vaccines on Wednesday, February 3rd, and 300 on Friday, February 5th, at the main lobby of the HMC. This starts at 9:00 AM.

The vaccine will be available on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last, according to HMC.

Health care workers and people age 75+ are eligible for the vaccine on these days.

They ask attendees to bring a photo ID and insurance card.