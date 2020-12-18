Highlands Medical Center staff receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Hundreds of healthcare workers at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro received their first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Friday.

Many said it is similar to getting the flu shot.

“For the first time ever, we have had a hospital full of critically ill patients. We’re exposed more than ever to a potentially mortal disease,” said anesthesiologist Dr. Rogelio Velez.

Healthcare workers said the coronavirus crisis is affecting them all on a personal level in many ways.

“Staff members are tired. This has been going on for a long time. We’re at one of the biggest surges that we’ve had all year and everyone is really putting forth their best efforts and giving it 200% every single day,” added Wendi Raeuchle.

“My wife is also a doctor so in our house, we’re always constantly worried about infecting our daughters,” explained Velez.

There are 22 COVID-19 positive patients at Highlands Medical Center.

The hospital has stopped elective surgeries, and created additional ICU space for non-COVID-19-positive patients in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit, as well as rooms on another floor.

Velez is one of the first at Highlands Medical Center to get the first dose of the vaccine.

He told News 19 it could be a game changer.

“It’s our best chance of beating the pandemia, so I’m happy for myself, and my family and the community because if we get vaccinated and also we continue to use masks and continue to social distance, by next year maybe we’ll be back to normal,” said Velez.

“The 222 receiving it are those who are really frontline people who are working with the COVID-positive patients, in and out of their rooms, environmental services staff, people on our maintenance team,” said Raeuchle.

Velez said he trusts the vaccine because it went through the full evaluation process.

“For us and for me, I feel that with that information, I just needed to be courageous and do something to stop the pandemia and everybody has to think what is best for them and their families but if we can stop the pandemia, I think it’s going to be beneficial to everybody,” explained Velez.

