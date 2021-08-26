Highlands Medical Center announces upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Highlands Medical Center is offering three chances to receive a COVID-19 vaccine over the next week.

According to a Facebook post, the hospital stated the Moderna vaccine will be distributed at no charge in the main lobby from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the following dates:

  • Friday, August 27
  • Tuesday, August 31
  • Friday, September 3

Recipients are required to bring valid identification and an insurance card (if you have insurance). Insurance is not required to receive a vaccine.

Masks are required for those entering hospital facilities and social distancing is encouraged.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 30,961 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Jackson County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News