Highlands Medical Center announces upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Highlands Medical Center is offering three chances to receive a COVID-19 vaccine over the next week.

According to a Facebook post, the hospital stated the Moderna vaccine will be distributed at no charge in the main lobby from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the following dates:

Friday, August 27

Tuesday, August 31

Friday, September 3

Recipients are required to bring valid identification and an insurance card (if you have insurance). Insurance is not required to receive a vaccine.

Masks are required for those entering hospital facilities and social distancing is encouraged.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 30,961 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Jackson County.