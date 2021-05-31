Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Huntsville on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#5. Cyn Shea’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 415 Church St NW Suite E 5, Huntsville, AL 35801-5573

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Metro Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 975 Airport Road Southwest Suite 20 – 22, Huntsville, AL 35802

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. City Cafe Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (282 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2003 Drake Ave SW, Huntsville, AL 35801-5608

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Another Broken Egg Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2722 Carl T Jones Drive Southeast Ste D, Huntsville, AL 35802

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Blue Plate Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (420 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 3210 Governors Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35805-3632

– Read more on Tripadvisor