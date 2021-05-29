High winds keep balloons grounded at Alabama Jubilee

DECATUR, Ala. – The Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic kicked for a 44th year in Decatur on Saturday. But this year mother nature was not making things easier for the over 50 balloon pilots attending.

High winds kept all of the balloons grounded.



“It’s heavy and I need lots and lots of help, but luckily I’ve got all my balloon friends out here,” said balloon pilot Kelly Sasser.



Like many pilots at the Alabama Jubilee, Sasser was still determined to treat the crowd to the balloon everybody has been talking about. She decided to inflate her balloon and keep it grounded.

While weather won day one, most pilots said their spirits were buoyed by the smiles in the crowd.



“Coming out here, making people happy, seeing people smile and meeting our friends and family here. It’s just the best,” said balloon pilot Fred Pool.