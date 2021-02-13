High school students sign to play at the next level

ALABAMA – Bevill State Community College and Huntingdon College will be getting some new talent this upcoming school year.

Brewer High School’s Kelsi Lemmond has signed to take her talents to the next level. She’ll be playing softball for Bevill. Lemmond says her coaches and teammates really pushed her to make it to the college level and she can’t wait to play for the bears.

“My teammates are amazing, my coaches are amazing I love it they are absolutely awesome they give me a great experience and they’ve pushed me as hard like to get to this level and to this opportunity,” Lemmond added. “I chose Bevill because it seemed like it was just a really good college. I looked at Calhoun and Wallace and Sneed but Bevill just seemed like they were better for me.”

Lawrence County’s Gage Dutton also put pen to paper today and is joining the football team at Huntingdon. Dutton says the coaching staff is the main reason why he chose their program and he’s looking forward to playing at the next level.

“I loved it when I went there on the visit the atmosphere felt really good it was better I felt at home.” Dutton said, “They were the main reason I decided to go. I just liked them they were so energetic with me it’s what I want they were talking about how important they stress the weight room it sealed the deal for me.”

Congrats to both Kelsi and Gage!