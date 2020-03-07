High school students join in on disaster relief efforts in Wilson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. - Day four of disaster relief in Middle Tennessee brought out people from across the region to help clean things up. Late Monday night, tornadoes traveled through several communities, flattening some areas completely and damaging structures in others.

Some areas have been zoned for volunteers over the age of 18 but on Friday we visited an area in which volunteers as young as 7 years old helped out.

Community members of all ages filled the main streets of Lebanon, Tennessee today.

And while Monday night’s events displaced families and destroyed businesses, storms left one group of high school girls inspired to do more.

The girls were in the middle of a school service project but when tornadoes touched down they changed the direction of their service completely.

“When the tornadoes happened, we saw a need in our communities. we decided to switch and start taking up donations for this instead,” said Kaitlyn Vann, a junior at Lebanon High School.

“I think we've definitely gotten a lot of help. Especially within the last three days,” explained Sam Brazelton, also a Lebanon High School student. “I’ve been out here a couple days helping out behind Walmart. But there's really a lot of people out here today."

All of the volunteers were equipped with safety gloves and had help from the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency.

Since Lebanon students are out of school because of the storms, many of them said they’ll be helping until school is back in session.

"Yesterday we had the track team, I know the football team, baseball team, softball team have all been out," explained Lebanon High School teacher J.D. Lakeman. "It's just kind of a good reason to give back to the community. These kids ask a lot of the community, to support their teams and their activities throughout the year. So when they saw an opportunity to help they didn't hesitate to jump in."

Volunteers said they’re using this unfortunate event to remind everyone what community truly is.

