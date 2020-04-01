High school senior uplifts classmates with song

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - School closing for the remainder of the year means that seniors are losing out on special events and memories.

One Madison County senior is aiming to uplift his classmates with a special song. Buckhorn High School senior Peyton Malone says COVID-19 has taken precious memories from his classmates.

"I knew my senior class needed something to get through this quarantine being here at home for so long," said Peyton Malone.

He says the one thing that hasn't been taken away is graduation, it has only been postponed. That was his inspiration.

He wrote the song and shared with his classmates with no expectation that it would gain popularity.

"My senior class… there's about 360 of us so I thought 360 views maybe 500 views but then it got to 1,000 then 1,500 then 2,000 then 3,000 and now its almost 4,000," said Peyton sounding a little shocked.

During times of uncertainty, Malone says seniors can listen to his song and look forward to walking across the stage to get their diplomas.

Madison County Schools announced all graduation ceremonies will be rescheduled for later this summer.