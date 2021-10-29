High School Football Highlights: Week 10

Arab (7-3) vs. Boaz (7-3) Game of the Week
Arab gets the win against Boaz 45-14.
Colbert Heights (4-5) vs. Wilson (1-8)
Colbert Heights gets the win against Wilson 14-6.
Eagleville (4-4) vs. Fayetteville (8-1)
Fayetteville wins against Eagleville 40-7.
Guntersville (8-1) vs. Albertville (1-8)
Guntersville wins against Albertville 49-28.
Hazel Green (3-6) vs. Grissom (2-7)
Grissom wins against Hazel Green 40-34.
Page (9-1) vs. Lincoln County (1-8)
Page wins against Lincoln County 35-6.
Pisgah (6-3) vs. Douglas (6-3)
Pisgah wins against Douglas 20-7.
Prattville (6-3) vs. Bob Jones (5-4)
Prattville wins against Bob Jones 43-31.
Priceville (8-1) vs. JPII (0-9)
Priceville wins against JPII 55-0.
Rogers (4-5) vs. Lexington (7-2)
Rogers wins against Lexington 21-13.
West Limestone (5-4) vs. Ardmore (6-3)
Ardmore gets the win against West Limestone 7-3.
Coaches Corner with Brad Black
Brooks head coach Brad Black joins us in Coaches Corner.