High lottery jackpots draw Alabamians across state lines

ARDMORE, Tenn. — The numbers have been announced for the $865 million dollar jackpot to the Mega Millions lottery. The numbers announced by the Tennessee lottery are: 10, 19, 26, 50, 28 and the Mega ball is 16.

The drawing of two of the biggest lottery jackpots in history has many north Alabamians flooding over state lines.

The Powerball jackpot of $730 million will be announced on Wednesday, January, 20.

The Mega Millions and the Powerball have a jackpot total of $1.5 billion and people went to Alabama’s neighboring states in hopes to get lucky.

“I’m playing everything with big money. Because I got luck on my side today… I’m playing everything with big money,” said Mattie Jones.

The Mega Million and Powerball lotteries have been stacking up since the fall and eventually someone somewhere is going to win some money

“I’m going to help alot of people, people in need, charity. It would change my life completely so I’m going to try to change somebody else,” says Matthew Hill.

Just across the Tennessee state line, cars filled parking lots of places selling lottery tickets. Many of those cars sporting Alabama tags.

“I do not normally play the lottery but I’d like to get lucky,” said Madison resident Stephen Gramm.

Gambling is illegal in Alabama and although state lawmakers have considered lottery bills in recent years, nothing has been approved.

“I feel like we lose alot of money, people are going to play the lottery regardless so we’re losing that money out of state so I feel like we could use that money,” says Daniel Hargrove.

And with a jackpot this big, many Alabamians are wishing that the state would play the lottery.

“We are missing out Alabama should have a lottery because it will help with schools, it’ll help with these roads out here. We have alot of pot holes that need to be fixed and it would just bring extra money to the city,” says Matthew Hill.

This Mega Millions prize jackpot is the second-largest prize in the game’s history, and the third-largest in U.S. lottery history.

And as for the Powerball jackpot, it’s the fourth largest jackpot in the game’s history, and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.