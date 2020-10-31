High-dose flu vaccine available for seniors

Doctors say getting a flu shot is more important than ever during the pandemic, especially for people over 65 because they’re at high risk for serious complications from both viruses.

So this year, a high-dose flu vaccine is available – it has four-times more antigen than the regular shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says now is the time to get vaccinated if you haven’t yet. The CDC recommends getting the vaccine by the end of October.

Getting the flu vaccine can reduce a person’s risk of illness, hospitalization, and death.

It can take up to two weeks after getting the vaccine for the body to develop the antibodies for protection.