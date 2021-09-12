Hidden Rivers Farm to kick off fall activities this week

HARTSELLE, Ala. — Hidden Rivers Farm will officially open its doors for autumn activities this week.

The farm is located in Hartselle and will be open to the public on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from September 17 through October 31.

This year’s activities include a themed maze, animals, pony rides, a corn pit, and brand-new hiking and nature trails. Additionally, visitors will be allowed to select their very own pumpkin from the farm’s pumpkin patch.

For football fans, there will be a tailgate tent with two televisions, along with cornhole and seating areas.

Other fall activities include:

September 26: Color Spray Fest, an event where participants are invited to “wear white, bring eye protection, and be ready to get sprayed with washable paint.”

Single-day passes for Hidden Rivers Farm is $8 or $50 for the entire season. Admission is free for children two years old and under.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.