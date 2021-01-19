Hidden camera found inside girls changing room at Franklin cheerleading studio, police say

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — An employee of a Franklin cheerleading studio has been fired and will face charges after police say a camera was found inside of a girls restroom and changing area.

The incident happened at Premier Athletics, a cheer and gymnastics studio on Gothic Court near Cool Springs.

Franklin police said the general manager of Premier Athletics turned in a GoPro camera to law enforcement after finding it hidden in a girls restroom and changing area last Thursday. The department said Tuesday that detectives were reviewing video from the GoPro to identify victims and contact their parents.

The camera was linked to an employee of the business and charges are “forthcoming,” police said.

While police have not provided the name of the employee involved, Premier Athletics released a statement to parents that said Andrew Halford no longer works at the cheer company after “a camera was found in the women’s restroom.”

The company advised it does “regular sweeps of the restrooms” and will work with the Williamson County K-9 unit to have “random checks for suspicious electronics.”

No additional information was immediately released.