HHA residents to receive COVID vaccination shot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital collaborated with HHA to provide COVID-19 vaccination shots on March 16 and 17.

According to Huntsville Hospital, only 150 first dose vaccines will be available in the two days with 75 vaccinations offered per site.

On March 16, the Huntsville Hospital Mobile units will be at The Todd at 10:00 AM.

On March 17, the Huntsville Hospital Mobile units will be at Johnson Towers at 10:00 AM.

Residents are expected to arrive in alphabetical order:

A-E can arrive at 10:00 AM.

F-K can arrive at 10:30 AM.

L-Q can arrive at 11:00 AM.

R-Z can arrive at 11:30 AM.